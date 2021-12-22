‘Please, Get Vaccinated, Do Whatever You Can To Prevent It’: After Stepdad’s Death In ITU, Henry Galea Makes Emotional Public Appeal

One of Malta’s most popular content creators has taken to social media to plead with the nation to take the fight against COVID-19 seriously after his stepfather passed away while in hospital.

In a series of emotional stories on Instagram, Henry Galea recounts how he was at a tattoo parlour getting work done on his latest tattoo when he got a call that broke his heart.

“It was really bad,” Galea recounted through tears. “It attacked him a lot, and all I can say is please be careful and go get vaccinated, do whatever you can to prevent it, and just know that I might be taking a day or two off to mentally refresh myself.”

His stepfather is Enzo Abela, a celebrated Karnival artist who died at the age of 52. Enzo is being remembered for his contributions to the Karnival scene over the years as well as his hard-working character.