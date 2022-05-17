‘Please Help The Environment’: Nine-Year-Old Student Writes In Emotional Letter To Malta’s Prime Minister

The destruction of Malta’s environment is a reality all of us know too well. Now, one young nine-year-old student has taken it into their own hands to pen a letter to Malta’s Prime Minister asking him to save Malta’s natural landscape.

“Dear Prime Minister,

I am writing to you because I love the environment and I think Malta can do better. I am going to write to Bernard Grech and Miriam Dalli as well. I am only nine years old but I have a vision for Malta. It could be the most beautiful country but we are not clean or green at all. I always look out of my window and say is this the country I live in?

I love birds and I know so many lovely people who adore them, and they remind me over and over again about the habitats, not only bird habitats but all animals. Habitats are being destroyed because of all types of pollution and the worst are plastic pollution, gas power station exploding, hunting and shooting, burning fossil fuels and many more.

But most of all you should keep protected Burmarrad, Qammieh, Buskett, Chadwick Lakes, Comino, Dwejra, Tal-Wej and some other places north and south because they are a haven to many animals, especially birds.

You can help the environment but not spend a cent. Please help the environment because it doesn’t only help nature lovers like me and animals it helps you and all your people.”

Does the government care about the environment?