PM Warns ‘Decisions’ Will Be Taken To ‘Give Value’ To COVID-19 Vaccine As Vaccine Uptake Numbers Start To Plateau

He said that while the government could not force anyone to receive the vaccine, it would not shy away from taking further decisions like placing mandatory quarantine restrictions on unvaccinated arrivals to the country.

Speaking during a brief phone-in interview on ONE radio, the Prime Minister noted that there was what he described as a small minority of people who were still refusing to take the jab.

The Maltese government will have no problem making decisions to “give value” to the COVID-19 vaccine and protect the population, Prime Minister Robert Abela said this morning.

Abela’s warning comes as various reports have emerged of employers forcing employees to get tested weekly if they refuse to get vaccinated, as well as other similar measures.

Malta is experiencing a surge in new cases, resulting in the country having been placed on the EU red travel list.

Despite the increase in new active cases, hospitalisations remain relatively low, indicating that Malta’s vaccination drive has been a success so far.

Yesterday, hundreds took to the streets to protest restrictive measures implemented by the authorities to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 85% of the population has so far been vaccinated, though the rate of uptake of the vaccine appears to now be slowing down.

Abela appealed to those who had not yet taken the vaccine to do so, insisting that the country won’t be able to put its mind at ease until everyone is vaccinated”.

