PN Activist Eve Borg Bonello Files Hate Crime Report After Slew Of Insults At Rubbish Bag Post

Head of PN youth group Team Start Eve Borg Bonello has filed a hate speech report after receiving a string of insults in response to a tongue-in-cheek post making fun of government officials. Taking part in a cleanup at Fort Chambray, Gozo, Borg Bonello posed for a photo, trash bag in hand and captioned it: “Walking back from Kastilja”, the Prime Minister’s office. The photo was then shared by people who lashed out at the caption. “How sweet she went to clean the graves of her dead relatives, this cuck,” one man said, posting her picture on an online group called Maltese Gemgem.

Political trolls : fActs doN’t cAre aBout yoUr fEelings yOu gEt tOo eAsily oFfended ❄️!!

Also political trolls : Jokes… Posted by Eve Borg Bonello on Wednesday, 27 January 2021

The man in question also called her “elitist human trash” among other things. MEP Alex Aguis Saliba also spoke out about the PN activist’s comment. “For the President of a youth faction of the Nationalist Party, Prime Minister Robert Abela is a bag of trash. I’m sure that this politics of spite (ħdura) won’t appeal to young people or the majority of the population. It will only remind us of politics of the past,” he wrote.

Għall-Partit Nazzjonalista Kastilja hija miżbla. Għall-President ta’ waħda miż-żewġ fergħat taż-żgħażagħ tal-PN… Posted by Alex Agius Saliba on Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Another comment left by an ex-President of a student group wrote: "With this type of "spitefulness" you won't even get to Castille's entrance." "These people are the reason behind the great defeats of the PN. Well done, Eve Borg Bonello, you are a great canvasser of the PL," another read. "It seems satire is only allowed when it comes from the Labour party," 17-year-old Borg Bonello told Lovin Malta in response to the reaction. She has since filed a report with the Hate Speech and Crimes Unit for the dead relatives' comment. "Us youth will continue fighting for the country we deserve and holding these events."