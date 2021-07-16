PN Activist Found Guilty Of Threatening Jason Azzopardi Let Off With A Warning After MP Forgives Him 

A Nationalist Party activist has been found guilty of threatening and insulting Jason Azzopardi outside the party’s headquarters last year.

John Borg, 45, of Pieta, was found guilty of insulting and threatening Azzopardi despite not being provoked, as well as breaching the peace.

The incident happened in July last year following a meeting of the Nationalist Party’s executive committee at a time when efforts were underway by Azzopardi and other MPs to oust then-leader Adrian Delia.

After the meeting had concluded, Borg walked up to Azzopardi and called him a vile person. Azzopardi had replied and asked the Borg if it was him that he was referring to. It was at this point that Borg lunged at him with his fists raised in the air, before being led away by third parties and police officers at the scene of the incident.