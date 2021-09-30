PN Aims To Bridge Gap Of Parental Responsibilities By Proposing Three Week Paternity Leave

PN MEP David Casa said that the party was committed to improving the work-life balance EU directive that strives to ensure a more equal distribution of parental leave while addressing women’s underrepresentation in the labour market.

New fathers will be entitled to three weeks of paternity leave, only one week less than what Maltese mothers are permitted, the opposition party promised should it be returned to the government.

This proposal comes with another five that follow the directive in attempting to secure a healthy balance between the family and the workplace.

Therefore, in line with this goal, Casa said that the PN would guarantee full payment of eight weeks of the current parental leave.

As it stands, all parents are entitled to four months of unpaid parental leave at any point until their child turns eight.

Casa explained that this discourages several parents from taking their rightful leave because many families “can’t afford to live on a single income”.

“We are making this proposal in order to strengthen families while also strengthening the gender gap in employment, wages and pensions.”

This scheme would be available to all parents, including same-sex couples and parents of adopted children.

The opposition party have also proposed to introduce two weeks of paid parental bereavement leave for any parent who loses a child under the age of 18.

Parents who experience a miscarriage will also be granted this scheme, election candidate Roselyn Borg Knight explained.

The party has also planned to implement a financial scheme that supports the use of at-home childminding for employed parents.

The government would be responsible for half the cost of childminding services, in the form of a tax rebate or subsidy.

Both single and two-parent households that are engaged in full-time employment will be able to benefit from this scheme.

It would further be available for children up until the age of 12, while the age for children with disabilities will be extended to 16.

What do you think of these proposals?