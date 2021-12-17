PN Calls For Byron Camilleri’s Resignation Following Prison Inquiry Publication 

The Nationalist Party has called on Prime Minister Robert Abela to sack Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri following the conclusion of an inquiry into the manner in which the Corradino prison is being run.

During a press conference this morning, the minister said the board of inquiry had made 32 recommendations on improving the country’s prison system. All of the recommendations, the minister said, would be taken on board by the government and implemented in the coming months.

The minister also confirmed that former director Alex Dalli would not be reinstated, with acting director Robert Brincau taking on the role permanently.

“The inquiry report conclusions confirm the sorry situation at the Corradino Correctional Facility,” Home Affairs spokesperson Beppe Fenech Adami said.

He said that Camilleri had defended the system that “led to record deaths” for years, insisting that the report was confirmation of what the PN had been saying “for so long”.

“Camilleri is politically responsible for these failures and the only way forward is for him to apologise for covering up the abuse,” he said.

The full inquiry report was published this afternoon, after the PN’s statement.