PN Calls Out Labour’s ‘Broken Promise’ To Have Electricity Cables Placed Underground 

With Labour seemingly having forgotten about the pledge, the PN has decided to make it its own.

In the run-up to the 2017 election, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had pledged that if re-elected, his government would oversee a pilot project aimed at eventually having most cables placed beneath the ground in a bid to improve the appearance of Malta’s built environment.

The Nationalist Party has called out the government over its failure to implement a 2017 electoral pledge to start the process of transferring phone and electricity cables from above Malta’s streets to underground channels.

“We want to push back against ugliness by planning better and investing in the beauty of our localities,” candidate Clifford Zahra Fenech and chief spokesperson Peter Agius said in a statement.

It said that despite Labour’s promises, nothing had been done. “Not only was nothing done, but the opportunity to have this infrastructure integrated into the country’s €400 million road infrastructure spend has now been lost.”

Moreover, it said there was no incentive aimed at the private sector, to encourage owners to prepare culverts so that cables for new buildings can be placed underneath pavements.

“This is another classic example of the Labour Party promising things that look nice at the moment and which it forgets all about a few days after the election,” Zahra Fenech said.

It said that residents across the country were pleading for better planning and a more pleasant urban environment, something the PN was committed to delivering.

The PN said that if elected, it would see to it that the pledge is implemented and the necessary plans made for it to become the norm.

“It is time for us to push back against ugliness. Aesthetics is also an important part of our quality of life.”

Do you agree with the proposal?