PN Candidate Drops Out Of Race And Plans To Embark On A New Career Path
PN candidate Roselyn Borg Knight has dropped out of the race ahead of next year’s general election, stating she intends to embark on a new career path.
“As reported today, I withdrew my election candidacy,” Borg Knight said. “I am proud to have been a Partit Nazzjonalista candidate for the last 8 years. As I step forward on a new career path, I do so with humble gratitude to all of you who supported me, and I also thank all the well-wishers who are contacting me today in reaction to the news report.”
“This has not been an easy decision. I thank every leader I worked with – Simon Busuttil, Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech. A big thank you goes to my family and friends – always there backing me in all decisions I make.”
An employment lawyer, Borg Knight contested the 2017 general election and the 2019 European Parliament election but didn’t get elected.
She was made PN international secretary under Adrian Delia, a role she maintained under his successor Bernard Grech, and was supposed to contest the next election on the ninth and tenth districts.
Earlier this year, Borg Knight criticised the PN for “playing a broken record”, warned the party is failing to attract new voters and people who left the party along the years.
“The issue here does not stop with Bernard Grech, in fact he is slowly gaining more of the peoples’ trust,” she said. “Evidently the PN is playing a broken record, its music does not resonate with the young and those who deserted will not return when they see that the reasons they left for are still there.”
Lovin Malta interviewed Borg Knight last September and you can watch it below.
