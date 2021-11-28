PN Candidate Drops Out Of Race And Plans To Embark On A New Career Path 

PN candidate Roselyn Borg Knight has dropped out of the race ahead of next year’s general election, stating she intends to embark on a new career path.

“As reported today, I withdrew my election candidacy,” Borg Knight said. “I am proud to have been a Partit Nazzjonalista candidate for the last 8 years. As I step forward on a new career path, I do so with humble gratitude to all of you who supported me, and I also thank all the well-wishers who are contacting me today in reaction to the news report.”

“This has not been an easy decision. I thank every leader I worked with – Simon Busuttil, Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech. A big thank you goes to my family and friends – always there backing me in all decisions I make.”