PN Candidate Expresses Skepticism Of Rule Obliging Students To Wear Masks In Class

A PN candidate has expressed skepticism on the obligation for students to wear masks in classrooms, asking why the rule is necessary when children will be adequately distanced from each other.

“This is my personal opinion but I’m not yet altogether convinced that children should have to spend another year wearing masks in class when we can ensure they will maintain a social distance from each other and use hand sanitiser,” Justin Schembri, a teacher himself, said.

“Many of us have experienced what happens in restaurants when groups of six, not necessarily from the same household, are at a table. I would believe that we can start reducing the usage of masks during lessons now that distances have been established, as is being recommended in other countries.”