PN Candidate Sends Only One Recycled Leaflet During Campaign – And Plants Trees To Make Up For Paper Used

A new PN candidate contesting the 2022 General Election has pledged to only send one leaflet to the homes of his constituents – and that the leaflet would be made from recycled paper.

Not just that, but Joseph Grech has pledged to plant more trees in the Mosta and Attard area to make up for the paper used during the campaign.

“These leaflets are sent with the best intention – but oftentimes they end up in the trash, which isn’t good for our environment,” Grech said in a new video.

“To show we politicians really care about the environment, we need to take the first step.”

“I’ve taken the decision that, aside from one leaflet that is made from recycled paper, I won’t be sending any other leaflets throughout the campaign,” Grech said, saying this idea was aimed at showing the environment is a priority both for him and the Nationalist Party.