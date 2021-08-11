PN Candidate With Dyslexia Criticises Justyne Caruana’s Approach With Concerned Mother

Bernice Bonello, a PN candidate who has dyslexia, has called out Education Minister Justyne Caruana for her recent chat with a mother who runs a page dedicated to raising awareness over autism.

On a Facebook post, Bonello described the chat as “surreal” and lamented on how “shameful” it is to see a Minister speaking to a concerned mother in this way.

“I have dyslexia myself, and when I saw ‘I am Diego’s’ story, I was left with no words. How can it be that the Minister of Education deals with matters in this way?” she wrote.