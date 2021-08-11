PN Candidate With Dyslexia Criticises Justyne Caruana’s Approach With Concerned Mother
Bernice Bonello, a PN candidate who has dyslexia, has called out Education Minister Justyne Caruana for her recent chat with a mother who runs a page dedicated to raising awareness over autism.
On a Facebook post, Bonello described the chat as “surreal” and lamented on how “shameful” it is to see a Minister speaking to a concerned mother in this way.
“I have dyslexia myself, and when I saw ‘I am Diego’s’ story, I was left with no words. How can it be that the Minister of Education deals with matters in this way?” she wrote.
While congratulating the authorities for improvements in the education sector, she urged that the attitude taken was not an appropriate one, especially by the Minister of Education herself.
Last week, Sefora Tabone, who runs the autism awareness page I Am Diego, shared screenshots of her chats with Caruana about the state of inclusion at schools.
“You need to hold a meeting with parents to know exactly what’s happening in schools,” Tabone tells Caruana.
“Whenever you want – just remember what happened under me and how many new services and benefits we gave. Or have you forgotten that?” Caruana responded.
The barbs continue back and forth, with the Minister referring to her stint as Parliamentary Secretary for Rights of Persons with Disability and Active Ageing.
The conversation left Tabone feeling disappointed that this was the reaction she’d get; after posting the conversation publicly, Caruana messaged her again: “thanks for posting everything on Facebook”.
Caruana pledged to organise a public meeting to discuss these issues.
What do you make of this?