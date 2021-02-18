PN Comes Out In Favour Of ‘Considering’ Further Decriminalisation Of Cannabis For Personal Use

Robert Abela’s plan to regulate the “responsible” personal use of cannabis may have just got a lot easier as the Nationalist Party came out in favour of the proposal.

“The PN is in favour of considering further decriminalising the possession of cannabis for responsible personal use,” a PN spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

“This is a natural consequence of the position already adopted by the Party in 2015 when it voted in favour of the amendments to the Criminal Code.”

“We are looking forward to the draft legislation which will be presented by Government. This draft legislation should also form part of a national plan which seriously addresses the rising problem of drug and substance abuse in Malta together with the necessary safeguards to prevent abuse.”