PN Council: We Fully Support Bernard Grech After Jason Azzopardi’s Unproven Allegations

The Nationalist Party’s Administrative Council has expressed its full and “unanimous” support of leader Bernard Grech after one of its veteran MPs resigned after failing to back up serious claims of misconduct against Grech.

In a statement, the council noted that Azzopardi was unable to prove his claims that someone had donated money to the PN in return for the party campaigning for their relative to be given a presidential pardon.

Azzopardi was brought in front of the Ethics, Discipline and Social Media Commission over his allegations after being given 24 hours to prove them. Unable to do so, Azzopardi resigned, with the PN council saying it can confirm that over the last few years no donations from the Fenech family were received by the PN.

While Azzopardi didn’t specify who he was referring to, the former MP is also the parte civile lawyer for Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family in the case against murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Fenech has long been seeking a pardon in return for information on other people allegedly involved in the murder.

Grech said he categorically denies the allegation and that he “cannot allow shadows like this to be cast on me, far less on the party”.

Azzopardi has alleged that Grech received a donation in December 2021 from relatives of a murder suspect. The dinner also involved a contractor and “major appliances entrepreneur”.

This latest split within the PN comes soon after the Labour Party’s landslide victory in the 2022 General Election.