PN Denies Its MPs Asked Health Minister To Jump COVID-19 Vaccine Queue: ‘Government Uses Pandemic To Score Political Points’

The Nationalist Party parliamentary group has “unanimously and categorically” denied claims that its MPs asked Malta’s Health Minister if they could jump the queue for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Once again, Government chooses to use the pandemic, and the record number of cases, to score political points in order to try and weaken the Opposition,” the Nationalist Party told Lovin Malta.

Minister Chris Fearne made the claim in parliament yesterday after PN Leader Bernard Grech implied that the government was allowing people to jump the queue for the crucial vaccine.

“There were those who asked me to jump the queue, including your own MPs. If you have reservations, make them clear. Members of your own parliamentary group asked me and if you want I’ll tell you myself,” Fearne said.

Fearne did not identify the MPS.

Contacted by Lovin Malta on the issue, a PN spokesperson said:

“March should have been a time when according to Robert Abela the country would have recuperated greatly from the pandemic. Instead, deaths and numbers keep on increasing, contact tracing has failed, there is no transparency in the roll-out of the vaccine and our health system are at the brink of collapse.”

“Rather than alleging, the PN states facts and this is why it looks beyond partisan politics in the interest of the common good and the well-being of the Maltese nation.”

Over 29,200 people have taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, Malta has been using the Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines, giving priority to vulnerable people and front liners. A Johnson and Johnson single jab dose has just been approved for use in the USA.

