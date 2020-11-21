PN Denies Lecturer’s Allegations Of Impending Shadow Cabinet Reshuffle

A Nationalist Party spokesperson has denounced as a lie blogposts by university lecturer and political commenter Simon Mercieca about a shadow Cabinet reshuffle.

Mercieca alleged that Opposition leader Bernard Grech is set to appoint Claudette Buttigieg as shadow Health Minister, Ryan Callus as shadow Transport Minister, Stephen Spiteri as shadow Social Policy Minister, Toni Bezzina as shadow Agriculture Minister and Mario de Marco as shadow Justice Minister.

However, a spokesperson for the PN told Lovin Malta that these allegations are completely untrue, just as Mercieca’s claim that the party is considering approaching one of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s sons as a general election candidate was false.

Grech was elected PN leader on 3rd October and although he has so far stuck with the same shadow Cabinet appointed by his predecessor Adrian Delia, he’s reportedly planning a reshuffle.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced a Cabinet reshuffle, which notably made Clyde Caruana Finance Minister, Miriam Dalli Energy Minister, Justyne Caruana Education Minister and Clayton Bartolo Tourism Minister.