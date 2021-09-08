PN Deputy Leader Robert Arrigo Is In ITU

PN Deputy Leader Robert Arrigo has been admitted to the Intensive Therapy Unit at Mater Dei Hospital after developing an infection.

In a Facebook post, members of Arrigo’s family revealed that he had first been admitted to hospital on Friday after experiencing pains brought on by kidney stones.

On Saturday, Arrigo developed an infection and was taken to ITU, “under the excellent care of the medical team at ITU, for which the family wholeheartedly thank”.

“We thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers in this difficult moment and we ask that the family’s privacy is respected in this delicate moment,” they said.