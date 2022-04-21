PN Deputy Leader Urges Supporters To Like Bernard Grech’s Facebook Posts In Post-Election Rallying Cry

Agius made this rallying cry after a PN supporter called in to warn that the party is “in denial” if it expects the government to extend them a hand of friendship and to urge the party to organise a protest outside PBS.

“We would like to see other people liking our posts too but are we liking them ourselves and showing that support?”

“I would like to analyse people who call up these programmes and who describe themselves as more Nationalist than the leader but who then aren’t even capable, or who don’t have the strength or moral fibre to like posts published by the leader, David Agius, Adrian Delia or whoever.”

“When the PN calls us and when the leader speaks out, we shouldn’t mind pressing ‘like’,” he said on NET FM’s Feedback earlier this week.

PN deputy leader David Agius has urged more Nationalist supporters to express their support for the party by liking Facebook posts uploaded by Bernard Grech and other key PN politicians.

He used the opportunity to urge PN supporters to get more involved with the party on a grassroots level and to publicly express their support for it.

“[The caller] said the party is in denial. By any chance, did he pass by Dar Ċentrali but just glance inside without giving us a helping hand? Had he helped out, then perhaps we’d have been able to do more than to go to court against PBS but rather carry out other actions to convince people.”

“If everyone keeps saying the party must hold protests and leave our home, are we at least taking the first step and getting involved in out każini, committees and movements? We need to improve them and have an overflow of people so that the party can truly feel you are within us and on our team.”

Agius argued that Roberta Metsola’s recent rise to the role of European Parliament President shows that the PN “cannot be beaten by the PL in terms of ideas, concepts and getting our philosophies across”.

However, he said the party now requires its grassroots supporters to actively campaign for the party and not abandon it because it disagrees with certain decisions, such as the formation of the Shadow Cabinet.

“Chris Agius, Carmelo Abela, Alex Muscat and Edward Zammit Lewis were all removed from Cabinet but I didn’t hear anyone grumbling on ONE,” Agius argued.

“Certain decisions are hard to understand but we must the party leadership some space to move forward. We won’t agree on everything but we’re a glorious party precisely because we clash ideas and progress together.”

What do you make of David Agius’ assessment?