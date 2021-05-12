PN Does Not Submit Feedback To Cannabis White Paper, Says It Will Be Presenting Its Own Proposal ‘Within Days’

This means the PN is the only major political party to not submit a formal position on the debate over the future of cannabis laws in Malta. Even smaller parties like ADPD and Volt submitted a number of suggestions, and when it came to civil society, scores of organisations took the time to give their feedback during this process.

The Nationalist Party did not submit suggestions or recommendations to the hotly-discussed cannabis white paper as the consultation period ended yesterday.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, a PN spokesperson said the party was not bound to giving feedback to the government, and as an “alternative government”, it would be giving its own vision for the future of cannabis laws on the island “in the coming days”.

“A few weeks ago Bernard Grech set up a working group with the scope of leading a wide consultation process with all the stakeholders,” a PN spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

“As an alternative Government, the Nationalist Party will be presenting its own proposal for the responsible and personal use of cannabis-based on its own consultation process and following an informed discussion within the Parliamentary Group. With this in mind, the PN’s Parliamentary Group will be meeting in the very near future and make its position public.”

The government had opened a consultation process after launching a white paper proposing the decriminalisation of cannabis in Malta. Among the proposals were the allowance to carry up to seven grams of cannabis in public and the option to grow up to four cannabis plants per household, under a number of rules.

