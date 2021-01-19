PN Files Complaint After Joseph Muscat’s Court Testimony Omitted From TVM News Bulletin

The Nationalist Party has lodged a complaint against TVM after the national broadcasting station failed to make reference to the testimony of Joseph Muscat in the Vitals General Hospital court case yesterday.

The court case had been instituted by former PN leader Adrian Delia and continued yesterday with former Prime Minister Muscat testifying.

However, this crucial case was omitted from TVM’s broadcast last night, prompting the PN to file a complaint against PBS to the Broadcasting Authority.

“TVM also declined from broadcasting the Nationalist Party statement issued on the same day by Adrian Delia on the same subject.”

“This failure has created a situation of lack of impartiality by the national station and an imbalance against the Nationalist Party on something that is of current political controversy, and failed to provide the people with an objective, factual and complete news service,” the party said.

The issue of media impartiality has come into the limelight as of late with Lovin Malta moving ahead with a constitutional case to declare the country’s party-owned TV stations unconstitutional.

A proviso in Article 13 of the Broadcasting Act enables party stations to exist on the premise that they balance each other out, even though Malta’s Constitution clearly states that all broadcast media is as much as possible impartial.

Lovin Malta argues that One TV and Net TV are the exact opposite of what the Constitution demands.

A website has been launched, Kaxxaturi.com, detailing exactly why One TV and Net TV go against Article 119 of the Constitution.

