PN Gives Jason Azzopardi 24 Hours To Substantiate His ‘Donation For Pardon’ Allegation

The Nationalist Party has given former MP Jason Azzopardi a 24-hour ultimatum to substantiate his allegation that someone had donated money to the PN in return for the party campaigning for their relative to be given a presidential pardon.

A PN statement said that the party’s Administrative Council agreed on this decision unanimously following a request by leader Bernard Grech.

Azzopardi has therefore been summoned to the PN Commission for Ethics, Discipline and Social Media. The PN’s statement didn’t clarify what would happen if Azzopardi refuses to show up.

The former MP made the allegation yesterday after Grech said “all politicians have an expiry date” when asked in an interview about Azzopardi’s non-election to Parliament.