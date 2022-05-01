PN Gives Jason Azzopardi 24 Hours To Substantiate His ‘Donation For Pardon’ Allegation
The Nationalist Party has given former MP Jason Azzopardi a 24-hour ultimatum to substantiate his allegation that someone had donated money to the PN in return for the party campaigning for their relative to be given a presidential pardon.
A PN statement said that the party’s Administrative Council agreed on this decision unanimously following a request by leader Bernard Grech.
Azzopardi has therefore been summoned to the PN Commission for Ethics, Discipline and Social Media. The PN’s statement didn’t clarify what would happen if Azzopardi refuses to show up.
The former MP made the allegation yesterday after Grech said “all politicians have an expiry date” when asked in an interview about Azzopardi’s non-election to Parliament.
“Inventing expiry dates is easy,” Azzopardi said. “Could it be that I was an obstacle to those who gave money as a donation so that their relative could receive a pardon in 2021?”
Azzopardi didn’t specify what he was referring to. However, the former MP is also the parte civile lawyer for Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family in the case against murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.
Fenech has long been seeking a pardon in return for information on other people allegedly involved in the murder.
Grech today said he categorically denies the allegation and that he “cannot allow shadows like this to be cast on me, far less on the party”.
