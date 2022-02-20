PN Launch New Campaign Slogan And Logo: ‘Mieghek Għal Malta’

The Nationalist Party has announced its new slogan and logo for the general election set for 26th March.

‘Mieghek għal Malta’ (With You For Malta) was launched today just minutes after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced the long-awaited general election date.

Addressing a large crowd in Mosta, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said that the PN’s main message was that the Nationalist Party was ready to win for Malta.

Shortly after the address, the PN’s election billboards were being set up already, a change from the five days it took the PN to raise their election billboards back in 2017.