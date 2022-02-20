PN Launch New Campaign Slogan And Logo: ‘Mieghek Għal Malta’
The Nationalist Party has announced its new slogan and logo for the general election set for 26th March.
‘Mieghek għal Malta’ (With You For Malta) was launched today just minutes after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced the long-awaited general election date.
Addressing a large crowd in Mosta, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said that the PN’s main message was that the Nationalist Party was ready to win for Malta.
Shortly after the address, the PN’s election billboards were being set up already, a change from the five days it took the PN to raise their election billboards back in 2017.
During his speech today, Grech took aim at the government’s attempts to “enter” numerous private sectors in recent months, such as in the case of the Malta Marathon.
Grech said people shouldn’t have to fear their own government “competing” with them for these events and opportunities, pledging to support athletes and private businessmen and not “create hurdles” for them instead.
You can watch his full speech below:
…as well as the PN’s new campaign video:
It wasn’t just the PN launching a new slogan – the PL launched their new campaign slogan as well today, officially putting ‘L-Aqwa Zmien’ to rest.
What do you make of the new logo and slogan?