PN Leader Backs Malta’s Mask Wearing Mandate

PN Leader Bernard Grech has backed the government’s mask-wearing mandate to combat the spread of COVID-19, insisting that his party was always in favour of the measure.

“We said that vaccines were not the only solution and masks were necessary to limit the spread of COVID-19, but they mocked us for is, now we’re being proven right,” he said.

Still, Grech insisted that the government must be more transparent with the data being used to justify the measure.

Malta made wearing masks in all public places, even out in the countryside, mandatory. It has been on the receiving end of criticism.

Grech also referred to the upcoming vote on cannabis reform, which the PN is opposing. He reiterated calls for the parliamentary committee for petitions to discuss a petition by NGOs on the subject, the latest attempt to delay the procedure.

“Government does not want the petition to be discussed. They are not even listening to their former MPs and the President,” he said.

The PN leader also reiterated calls for Education Minister Justyne Caruana to resign following a standards commissioner report on her providing a job to her boyfriend, Daniel Bogdanovic.

