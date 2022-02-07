PN Monetises Eddie Fenech Adami’s 88th Birthday And Receives Thousands In Donations

Former Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami’s 88th birthday proved to be a decent source of revenue for the Nationalist Party, with a telethon to mark the occasion yielding it €85,480 in donations.

As it has done in recent years, the PN monetised Fenech Adami’s special day, looking back at his 27 years in charge of the party and subsequent five-year term as President of Malta.

Clips of Fenech Adami cutting his birthday cake, listening to mass at Dar tal-Providenza and meeting current leader Bernard Grech were shown on NET TV.

Viewers were also treated to a brief clip of Fenech Adami thanking people for wishing him a happy birthday.