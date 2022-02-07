PN Monetises Eddie Fenech Adami’s 88th Birthday And Receives Thousands In Donations
Former Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami’s 88th birthday proved to be a decent source of revenue for the Nationalist Party, with a telethon to mark the occasion yielding it €85,480 in donations.
As it has done in recent years, the PN monetised Fenech Adami’s special day, looking back at his 27 years in charge of the party and subsequent five-year term as President of Malta.
Clips of Fenech Adami cutting his birthday cake, listening to mass at Dar tal-Providenza and meeting current leader Bernard Grech were shown on NET TV.
Viewers were also treated to a brief clip of Fenech Adami thanking people for wishing him a happy birthday.
“This sum clearly shows that you are supporting the PN’s work, that you still have a space in your heart for Fenech Adami and that you’re following the PN’s message,” Grech said when announcing the final sum at the end of the telethon.
“I want to thank you in Eddie Fenech Adami’s name for the symbolic present you gave him by helping the PN, which is the biggest donation we’ve received in activities of this kind.”
