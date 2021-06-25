PN MP Calls Out ‘Champagne Socialists’ As €500 Fine For Sale Of Vouchers Announced

Nationalist MP David Thake has accused the government of acting as “champagne socialists” after it announced a €500 fine for people caught selling their COVID-19 recovery vouchers. “While 60% of the vouchers must be used in restaurants, people living in poverty would rather sell their vouchers to buy food for their families,” Thake wrote yesterday. “[Economy Minister] Silvio Schembri has announced a €500 fine to people caught selling their vouchers. This is the way the PL’s champagne socialists treat people in poverty.”

Last week, the Economy Minister published a legal notice banning the sale of government vouchers against a €500 fine. The legal notice clarifies that the ministry can carry out audits of establishments which accept vouchers to ensure compliance and that establishments must maintain records of redeemed vouchers for a period of one year starting from the end of the voucher scheme.

Earlier this week, presenter Peppi Azzopardi warned a number of people in poverty have been forced to sell their vouchers in return for money to buy food. He said that while they should have every right to do so, it’s unfair for people to buy them for less than what they’re worth. “It’s unbelievable. These people are being abused because they’re desperate and ready to accept anything. This is deception and robbery.” Do you agree with this legal notice?