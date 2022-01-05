PN MP Hermann Schiavone Resigns ‘To Make Way For New Blood’

PN MP Hermann Schiavone has announced he will be stepping down from his position within the Nationalist Party in a bid to make way for new candidates at the end of this legislature.

He announced his resignation in a public post today, where he thanked Opposition Leader Bernard Grech for his support in this decision.

Schiavone, who has been active in politics for four decades, said he had made his decision with the best interests of the country and the party in mind.

In the most recent election in 2017, Schiavone was elected to Parliament on the fifth district ticket.

He said his years in politics had given him a lifetime of satisfaction.