PN MP Says Climate Change Impact On Travel And Meat Consumption Requires Info Campaign

“Many Maltese people don’t understand the true challenges posed by climate change, not just on us but on our children and grandchildren… we need to prepare informative and educational campaigns to make the people understand.”

“First of all, the Opposition is sending out a clear message that we have the ambition to implement the necessary changes and that industry must be viewed as part of the solution towards this change in mentality,” he responded.

Lovin Malta asked Cutajar during a PN press conference whether people will have to change their flying, driving and meat-eating habits as a result of climate change measures.

Shadow Environment Minister Robert Cutajar has urged the government to launch an information campaign on whether people will have to travel less frequently and eat less meat as a result of climate change measures.

“Our criticism of the government is that it lost years of time and that it’s only now realising that climate change will impact our country and the world. We want people to be informed on how climate change will impact their lives and we want to improve people’s quality of life.”

Meanwhile, PN MP David Thake referred to recent scientific research which found that feeding cows seaweed could significantly reduce their methane emissions.

“Science has made huge progress and we must give science a chance to implement the necessary changes that could prevent the need for drastic changes,” he said.

During the press conference, the MPs, along with candidate Janice Chetcuti, presented a number of proposals intended to safeguard the environment.

Cutajar called for a widespread beach profiling study on the Maltese sea and coast and said NGOs should get to manage every one of Malta’s 33 Natura 2000 protected sites.

He also pledged to double the financial allocation to NGOs who currently manage Natura 2000 sites, allowing them to boost their human resources.

Finally, he called for a clear legal definition of “emergency works” that can be carried out in sensitive areas without the need for a permit. Such legal clarity, he argued, would have prevented the recent construction of a culvert in Comino.

Would you be willing to fly less and eat less meat for the sake of climate change?