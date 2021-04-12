PN MP Toni Bezzina Called In By Police Over Corruption Investigation

Opposition MP Toni Bezzina has been called to face interrogation by Malta’s police over an investigation into alleged corruption, Lovin Malta can reveal.

Bezzina, who is the PN Spokesperson for Transport and Infrastructure, was questioned at the Financial Crime Investigation Department in Ħamrun.

Sources did not divulge the details of the interrogation. However, Bezzina has faced allegations of fraud and wrongdoing in the past.

In 2016, Bezzina had lost a libel suit over reports in newspapers Kullħadd and L-Orizzont for 2012 which claimed that Bezzina, who was employed by the Public Works Department, had used a number of government employees within the Resources Ministry to carry out maintenance works at the Zurrieq PN club, where Bezzina served as president.

One of the workers – Charles Curmi – testified that he was forced to sign a document which he disagreed with since it stated that the workers went to the club out of their own free will.

The court deemed the initial information correct.

In February 2017, Labour newspaper Kullħadd also indicated that Bezzina had fraudulently submitted plans containing a non-existent room in order to facilitate development on ODZ land.

Bezzina opened libel proceedings following the claims, insisting that Labour Party media had manipulated photos to hide the room referred to in his planning permit application.

The latest update comes after Karol Aquilina resigned as a PN spokesperson and the party’s parliamentary group secretary after criminal charges were filed for driving recklessly on route to parliament.

The FCID has ramped up its investigations into political figures, with former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri out on bail for charges of money laundering and corruption.

A spokesperson for Bernard Grech said that the PN leader is following the case very closely. Yesterday in an interview, Grech said that being summoned and being charged are two different things – and he will take appropriate action if accusations are presented.

Lovin Malta has reached to Police for comment.

