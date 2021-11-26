PN Pledges To ‘Revise’ Government Workers Pay Scales In Bid To Improve Quality Of Life

“We must see to it that the government is an equal opportunities employer and a role model for all other employers in Malta,” PN MP Karl Gouder said this morning.

For this reason, it has pledged to review public sector pay scales in order for them to be more competitive.

During a press conference this morning, the PN said it believed that the government should be leading the way in improving workers’ working conditions and ensuring an acceptable work-life balance for all.

Public sector workers will see their salaries revised and potentially increased under a PN government, the party pledged this morning in a move it says is intended to promote meritocracy and incentivise better work.

Moreover, he said the PN wanted to ensure that public sector employees had a career they could grow in professionally.

Fellow MP Joe Ellis emphasised the party’s belief that better working conditions for public sector workers ultimately meant a better service being provided to the public.

He said the PN was committing itself to ensure that all new collective agreements are signed by not less than three months before their expiry.

A new system of performance bonuses is also being proposed that would also include workers who currently do not enjoy such incentives.

Incentives will also be offered to employees choosing to increase their qualifications while they are still working.

“We need to recognise workers’ experience and the training that they’ve been given,” Ellis said. “This development needs to be encouraged and even rewarded.”

PN candidate Ian Castillo proposed the introduction of a transparent system for transferring employees from one government department to the next.

Family-friendly measures, including increased remote-working and employees being able to use their sick leave to care for others.

