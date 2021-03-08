PN Proposes ‘Gender Audit’ To Address Barriers For Women To Enter Politics

The Nationalist Party has unveiled a new gender consultation for stakeholders designed to address barriers to political structures for women in Malta.

Speaking during a press conference on Women’s Day, PN Leader Bernard Grech revealed a 12-point plan which will hopefully bring more women into the political sphere.

“Discrimination leads to injustice in society and there are still societal obstacles particularly when it comes to women. Domestic violence, wage pay gap, more women in precarious jobs, to name a few,” Grech said.

The proposals include better training to bring more females into politics, which will include placements with both shadow party officials and MPs. Gender training within all party structures will also be introduced.

Beyond reiterating its support for the proposed gender corrective mechanism, better known as the gender quota system, the PN is also proposing a gender audit in all parliamentary structures and procedures.

The PN is also suggesting that its own internal policy on bullying and harassment be reinforced with the introduction of two officers.

It will also host a gender stakeholder consultation, calling for online submissions from NGOs, social partners, experts, and the public at large to feed into the PN’s policy proposals moving forward.

The deadline for submission is on 30th April 2021, with PN’s full policy proposals will be presented to the public.

