PN Proposes Jail Time For Public Servants Who Use Private Email Or Messages For Official Work

Public servants who use private emails, WhatsApp, Messenger or other forms of private communication to carry out their government duties should face imprisonment, the Nationalist Party has proposed.

“We know that there were people who used their private emails to carry out official state communication, including a Prime Minister who chose to negotiate important issues through his private email,” Opposition leader Bernard Grech told a press conference this morning, referring to Joseph Muscat.

The PN this proposal in a wide-ranging bill intended to improve good governance, with the aim being that state communication should be the property of the state and not individual public officers.

“This law will impact daily government operations,” Grech said. “Private messages on private issues should be carried out privately but there should be an obligation for messages related to public duties to be carried out through official communications.”