PN Proposes Standards Commissioner George Hyzler As Ombudsman Replacement

The Nationalist Party has reportedly suggested for current Standards Commissioner George Hyzler to fill the opening position of the Parliamentary Ombudsman.

Times of Malta reported that the PN had proposed for Hyzler to take on the role during a consultation with the government. However, Labour MPs were allegedly not keen on the idea.

But speaking to Lovin Malta, a PN spokesman said: “Discussions pertaining to constitutional roles between the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition are confidential, governed by an element of trust. A number of names were mentioned by both. This betrayal and breach by the Prime Minister is because he is now attacking the institutions that he cannot control in order to score political points. We will not allow a discussion on institutional roles be reduced to one of partisan politics.”

The term of current Ombudsman Anthony Mifsud finished earlier this year.

Hyzler, a lawyer and ex-PN MP, was subjected to heavy criticism by Labour MPs like Glen Bedingfield, who attacked the Standards Commissioner highlighting issues within the Labour Party without addressing his own.

The chosen candidate will need the approval of two-thirds of the House of Representatives. No names have reportedly been put forward yet.

The Ombudsman acts as a mediator between citizens and any public entity or authority.

