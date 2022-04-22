PN Quotes Joseph Muscat’s New Survey As Proof Malta ‘Facing Significant Economic Challenges’

In an unusual turn of events, the Nationalist Party has urged the government to take heed of an economic survey commissioned by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

“There’s no doubt that Malta is facing significant challenges and this was proved in a survey that was published yesterday by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat,” a statement by Economy Spokesperson Ivan J Bartolo and Small Business Spokesperson Robert Cutajar read.

“While [Muscat’s surveys] had originally forecast that consumer confidence would start recovering this year [following vaccination against COVID-19], the results speak otherwise.”

“This lack of consumer confidence is having an impact on a number of economic sectors and on public revenue.”