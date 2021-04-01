PN Reacts To Cannabis White Paper, Says Internal Discussions Still Underway

The Nationalist Party (PN) has reacted to the publication of a White Paper on the legalisation of cannabis by saying that the matter is still being discussed by a specially appointed internal focus group.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed ambitious plans for legal changes to be implemented that would allow the possession of up to 7g of cannabis to no longer result in users being arrested or detained. Those found to be in possession of between 7 and 28g won’t be subject to court proceedings but can be fined between €50 and €100.

Moreover, users will also be allowed to grow up to four plants at home, as long as it is not sold to third parties.

The proposed reform has been welcomed by ADPD, Movement Graffitti, and legalisation lobby group ReLeaf, while Caritas has voiced a number of concerns.

“The Nationalist Party is discussing cannabis in a focus group set up for this specific reason and is continuing to discuss it with stakeholders in the sector,” the PN said.

“The Nationalist Party had already announced that it is in favour of decriminalisation of the responsible use of cannabis and the law must address the impact on society and provide safeguards against abuse.”

The party said that its position hadn’t changed since 2015.

How do you feel about the PN’s statement?