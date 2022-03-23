PN Reveals €6 Billion Vision For Malta, Including €2.8 Billion On Trackless Tram

The Nationalist Party has unveiled its financial plan for Malta if it is elected to government this Saturday.

The plan, which is based on the PN’s vision for the island until 2030, would see the state spend around €6 billion on a series of investments ranging from €1.89 billion in long-term projects to €1.42 in an investment growth fund as well as €2.6 billion in incremental spending on several other areas.

A large portion of spending will be covered by EU funds, combined with government spending and public revenue.