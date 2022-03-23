د . إAEDSRر . س

PN Reveals €6 Billion Vision For Malta, Including €2.8 Billion On Trackless Tram

The Nationalist Party has unveiled its financial plan for Malta if it is elected to government this Saturday.

The plan, which is based on the PN’s vision for the island until 2030, would see the state spend around €6 billion on a series of investments ranging from €1.89 billion in long-term projects to €1.42 in an investment growth fund as well as €2.6 billion in incremental spending on several other areas.

A large portion of spending will be covered by EU funds, combined with government spending and public revenue. 

The 10 new sectors proposed by the PN would generate 32,500 high-value jobs consisting of an average salary of around €43,000.

By 2030, the PN envisions an additional annual output of €13.6 billion, with an additional gross value added of €5.3 billion.

The PN envisions an aggregate share of 16.1% in the economy’s total gross value added, with an average annual real economic growth of 6.9%.

A new consultative council will be founded to ensure that government spending is in line with plans for priority projects and sectors.

The PN’s trackless tram project is set to cost around €2.8 billion, part of the €6 million.

What do you make of the PN’s plans for the future?

