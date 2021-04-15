PN Says Minister Carmelo Abela Should Be Fired And Made To Refund €7,000 Immediately

Minister Carmelo Abela should refund every cent of taxpayer money which he misused and the Prime Minister should fire him immediately, the Nationalist Party said today.

“That’s our money, taxpayer money,” said PN candidate Jerome Caruana Cilia at a press conference.

He was reacting to a report by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler published yesterday that concluded Minister Abela misused €7,000 of taxpayer money by spending it on an advertising campaign aimed at boosting his self-image ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle.

Caruana Cilia welcomed the Prime Minister’s pledge to issue clear guidelines on political advertising and urged him to consult with the Opposition.

However, Caruana Cilia also pointed out that Prime Minister Robert Abela must take action against Carmelo Abela the way he pledged to take action against Rosianne Cutajar if she is found guilty by the Standards Commissioner in an ongoing investigation.