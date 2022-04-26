‘PN Selling Każini Will Be A Mistake’: Franco Debono Says Over Bernard Grech Proposal 

PN Leader Bernard Grech’s proposal to sell off PN party clubs (każini) to help reduce the party’s €36 million debt will be a major mistake, lawyer and former PN MP Franco Debono has warned.

“Każini have been sold in recent years and the issue has not been resolved because debt has increased. Selling każini will not be a solution but a mistake,” Debono wrote on social media.

“When the party recovers and realises that it has destroyed its own presence in towns and villages it will be a tragedy.”

Grech revealed that the party will be willing to sell off its party clubs and commercialise them to address its massive debt issues, which the leader has warned is preventing the party from growing in the long term.

Grech is currently seeking support from PN council members as he seeks a fresh mandate to lead the party after the dismal general election performance. However, Debono is adamant that selling band clubs is not the answer.

“The solution needs to be creative and clubs, TV stations and every other resource needs to be used smartly. It is not getting rid of them at a discount.”

“One solution does not solve everything. If the party wants to attract more then it shouldn’t sell anything.”

Debono has been on the fringes of the PN ever since his outspoken tenure as an MP during Lawrence Gonzi’s administration. However, he has garnered support from the party faithful in recent years, even scoring 1.2% in a recent survey for alternative leaders to Grech.

It remains to be seen whether Debono will become more involved in the party.