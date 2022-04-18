Bernard Grech Reveals New Shadow Cabinet With Delia, Giglio And Other Newcomers Landing Major Roles

PN leader Bernard Grech has announced his shadow cabinet, with Adrian Delia, Joe Giglio, Mark Anthony Sammut and other newcomers landing major roles.

You can find the full list below:

David Agius – Deputy Speaker and Spokesperson for Social Policy

Robert Arrigo – Spokesperson for Tourism

Robert Cutajar – PN Whip and Spokesperson for Self-Employed and Small Businesses

Paula Mifsud Bonnici – Assistant Whip and Spokesperson for Active Ageing

Darren Carabott – PAC Chairperson and Spokesperson for Local Councils and Public Administration

Karol Aquilina – Spokesperson for Justice

Graziella Attard Previ – Spokesperson for Equality and Children’s Rights

Charles Azzopardi – Spokesperson for Hunting And Cost Of Living

Ivan Bartolo – Spokesperson for Social Accommodation

Ivan J Bartolo – Spokesperson for the Economy

Toni Bezzina – Spokesperson for Agriculture and Fisheries

Graham Bencini – Spokesperson for Sport and National Broadcasting

Bernice Bonello – Spokesperson for Youths and European Funds

Alex Borg – Spokesperson for Gozo

Eve Borg Bonello – Spokesperson for Climate

Claudette Buttigieg – Spokesperson for Civil Liberties

Ryan Callus – Spokesperson for Public Works and Infrastructure

Jerome Caruana Cilia – Spokesperson for Finance

Ivan Castillo – Spokesperson for the Maritime Sector and Employment

Janice Chetcuti – Spokesperson for the Environment, Public Spaces and Animal Right

Rebekah Cilia – Spokesperson for Lands and Consumer Rights

Adrian Delia – Spokesperson for Transport, Mobility and Capital Projects

Beppe Fenech Adami – Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Commerce

Graziella Galea – Spokesperson for Inclusion and Voluntary Work

Joe Giglio – Spokesperson for Home Affairs, Security and Reform

Mark Anthony Sammut – Spokesperson for Energy and Enterprise

Justin Schembri – Spokesperson for Education

Stephen Spiteri – Spokesperson for Health

Ian Vassallo – Spokesperson for Primary Care and Mental Health

Julie Zahra – Spokesperson for National Heritage, Arts and Culture

Stanley Zammit – Spokesperson for Planning, Research and Innovation

