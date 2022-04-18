Bernard Grech Reveals New Shadow Cabinet With Delia, Giglio And Other Newcomers Landing Major Roles
PN leader Bernard Grech has announced his shadow cabinet, with Adrian Delia, Joe Giglio, Mark Anthony Sammut and other newcomers landing major roles.
You can find the full list below:
David Agius – Deputy Speaker and Spokesperson for Social Policy
Robert Arrigo – Spokesperson for Tourism
Robert Cutajar – PN Whip and Spokesperson for Self-Employed and Small Businesses
Paula Mifsud Bonnici – Assistant Whip and Spokesperson for Active Ageing
Darren Carabott – PAC Chairperson and Spokesperson for Local Councils and Public Administration
Karol Aquilina – Spokesperson for Justice
Graziella Attard Previ – Spokesperson for Equality and Children’s Rights
Charles Azzopardi – Spokesperson for Hunting And Cost Of Living
Ivan Bartolo – Spokesperson for Social Accommodation
Ivan J Bartolo – Spokesperson for the Economy
Toni Bezzina – Spokesperson for Agriculture and Fisheries
Graham Bencini – Spokesperson for Sport and National Broadcasting
Bernice Bonello – Spokesperson for Youths and European Funds
Alex Borg – Spokesperson for Gozo
Eve Borg Bonello – Spokesperson for Climate
Claudette Buttigieg – Spokesperson for Civil Liberties
Ryan Callus – Spokesperson for Public Works and Infrastructure
Jerome Caruana Cilia – Spokesperson for Finance
Ivan Castillo – Spokesperson for the Maritime Sector and Employment
Janice Chetcuti – Spokesperson for the Environment, Public Spaces and Animal Right
Rebekah Cilia – Spokesperson for Lands and Consumer Rights
Adrian Delia – Spokesperson for Transport, Mobility and Capital Projects
Beppe Fenech Adami – Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Commerce
Graziella Galea – Spokesperson for Inclusion and Voluntary Work
Joe Giglio – Spokesperson for Home Affairs, Security and Reform
Mark Anthony Sammut – Spokesperson for Energy and Enterprise
Justin Schembri – Spokesperson for Education
Stephen Spiteri – Spokesperson for Health
Ian Vassallo – Spokesperson for Primary Care and Mental Health
Julie Zahra – Spokesperson for National Heritage, Arts and Culture
Stanley Zammit – Spokesperson for Planning, Research and Innovation
