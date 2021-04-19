PN Targeted In Cyber Attack Potentially Aimed To Access Sensitive Information

The Nationalist Party have announced they’ve been targeted in an “attack” potentially aimed to access sensitive IT information.

In a brief statement, PN secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech confirmed the incursion and said the Data Commissioner had been informed to begin investigating who may be behind it.

“The PN suffered an attack on its information technology system and some of the party’s information may have potentially been accessed without authorisation,” Zammit Dimech said.

“The Nationalist party has taken all necessary measures to minimise the effects of this attack and have informed the Data Commissioner as well as the police to begin their investigations,” he continued.

As it stands, it is unknown whether any information was obtained, nor which systems the potential hackers attempted to access.

The PN is not the only Maltese institution to be targeted in potential cyber attacks – in 2019, BOV was hacked and had millions stolen in one fell swoop.

What do you make of this attack?