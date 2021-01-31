PN Will Release Energy Policy For Malta In Coming Days, Leader Bernard Grech Reveals
The Nationalist Party will release its new energy policy in the coming days, PN Leader Bernard Grech has revealed.
“Our plan looks at the long term. If you don’t look ahead and capitalise on new and emerging technology, you are working with expired politics. The government lost us €400 million in EU funds because it failed to look ahead and consider new technologies like hydrogen,” Grech said during a political activity in Valletta.
Grech pledged that the proposal will see reduce electricity bills.
Malta’s plans to construct a gas pipeline has been stalled after the EU rejected funding. Meanwhile, Malta’s current energy policy has long been controversial. The Electrogas gas project has been linked to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and corruption.
Grech was critical of the government’s COVID-19 response, particularly the decision to implement an 11pm curfew on restaurants.
Dalwaqt se nindirizza attività politika tal-Partit Nazzjonalista fil-Belt Valletta.
Posted by Bernard Grech on Sunday, January 31, 2021
“When measures are backed by science we agree. But why trick people? Why does he say one thing and then the next day turn around and do the opposite of that?” he said.
Meanwhile, Grech said that Prime Minister Robert Abela was failing to issue community pharmacies and family doctors to help speed up the distribution of COVID-19.
Grech also criticised Abela’s statement that Malta was “living in heaven”. He said that the Prime Minister was out of touch with the reality of everyday people.
He added that the Prime Minister should focus on ensuring that the country does not fail a crucial Moneyval test, which could see the country blacklisted.
