PN Will Release Energy Policy For Malta In Coming Days, Leader Bernard Grech Reveals

The Nationalist Party will release its new energy policy in the coming days, PN Leader Bernard Grech has revealed.

“Our plan looks at the long term. If you don’t look ahead and capitalise on new and emerging technology, you are working with expired politics. The government lost us €400 million in EU funds because it failed to look ahead and consider new technologies like hydrogen,” Grech said during a political activity in Valletta.

Grech pledged that the proposal will see reduce electricity bills.

Malta’s plans to construct a gas pipeline has been stalled after the EU rejected funding. Meanwhile, Malta’s current energy policy has long been controversial. The Electrogas gas project has been linked to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and corruption.

Grech was critical of the government’s COVID-19 response, particularly the decision to implement an 11pm curfew on restaurants.