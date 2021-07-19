PN Will Speak To Local Councillor Facing Fraud Allegations But Will Not Take Action Just Yet

The Nationalist Party will reach out to local councillor Vivienne Galea Pace over claims that she helped her son, Kurt Galea Pace, defraud a man out of his life savings by failing to deliver on promised works. However, it will not take any action just yet.

“At this stage, we are only talking of an allegation and no charges have been presented. Nonetheless, the party will be calling in the local councillor in question to enquire with her what is her version about the allegation in question,” a PN spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

Earlier, Lovin Malta reported how Galea Pace, a PN local councillor for Sliema, and her son, Kurt, are facing claims that they took nearly €140,000 to renovate an unconverted property but failed to deliver. A criminal complaint alleging fraud was also filed with the Financial Crimes Investigation Department.

While Kurt Galea Pace fronted the works, most payments were made directly to Vivienne Galea Pace, who was presented as an employee of Kurt’s company.

The project was meant to be completed by April 2014. It remains entirely unfinished but is furnished with several shoddy works.

Lovin Malta first covered Galea Pace’s misadventures in August 2019, with scores of clients and workmen approaching Lovin Malta to detail their endless line of debts he’s left in his wake

An entire website detailing his misadventures first emerged in 2013 and had been regularly updated with comments from disgruntled clients up until 2019. He was first in the news in March 2018 after he was ordered to pay the owner of a Rabat villa €109,000 after failing to deliver failed the promised works on time.

The contract for the works with Galea Pace was terminated in December 2018, and proceedings were initiated.

“What hurt most is that Kurt knew of my personal circumstances that this project was my whole life savings and that the completion was not just designed for me but for my son who has learning difficulties.”

“I am unable to afford the cost of renting while I am repaying the lending which I borrowed for the project whilst also trying to raise more funds to get the property liveable.”

The total value of the contract reached €165,450, with the claimant paying €139,993. An architect has valued the full value of the works, minus the remedial works that were done, to around €54,278.

The claimant is demanding that the Galea Paces cover the €85,000 difference. There is also a separate request for the court to pursue criminal charges related to fraud.