PN Youth Hold Silent Protest Outside Paola Prison After Suicide Deaths

The youth wing of the Nationalist Party held a silent protest outside Corradino Correctional Facility to mark two suicides that occurred inside the institution over the last few months.

Saying prison should be a place of “reformation and not revenge”, they expressed serious concerns over the way prison was being run, and whether it led to these two suicide attempts.

“Urgent reforms are needed so prison no longer remains a vengeful place for prisoners but becomes one of reformation and recovery. Cases like this should never happen again in this country,” they said.

“Prison is a place where an individual can regain their dignity and self-respect, and not end up in a state where he takes his own life. This situation is unacceptable.”