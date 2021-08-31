PN’s Proposal To Create Student Dietary Targets Will Promote Fat-Shaming, New Party Warns

“The way that the PN is proposing to tackle obesity would undoubtedly promote fat shaming, bullying and eating disorders among vulnerable students,” Volt said in a tweet. “Bandage measures are not the way forward.”

Volt Malta, a new political party that intends to contest the next general election, has warned the PN’s new proposal to create dietary goals at schools to combat obesity will lead to fat-shaming.

The PN recently called for schools to monitor students’ diets and establish clear goals for them to reach so as to clamp down on child obesity.

Warning that Malta has the highest child obesity rate in Europe, PN MPs Robert Cutajar and Clyde Puli and candidate Justin Schembri called for a radical change in strategy.

“Since schools can be catalysts to overcome the obesity challenge, we must promote healthy diets and nutrition choices among children by making sure they find nutritious options at school, by educating them on health and obesity consequences as part of the curriculum, regularly monitoring their diet and progress, and establishing clear targets that must be met like all other scholastic targets,” the PN said.

Besides these targets, the PN also called for more regular PE lessons, PE lessons stationed at every school, and more sports infrastructure at schools – including open-air gyms, adventure parks and sports equipment – which will reopen to the general public after school hours.

