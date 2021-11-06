Poacher Caught Trapping Birds Illegally 24 Hours After Being Convicted Of The Same Offence
A poacher was yesterday caught trapping birds illegally just 24 hours after he was convicted for the same offence, the Committee Against Bird Slaughter said this morning.
The NGO said that one of its teams had filmed a man trapping finches on an unregistered trapping site at Migra l-Ferha.
“The police responded very quickly, arrested the trapper and confiscated 20 live finches as well as large set of clap nets,” CABS said.
“Our video evidence clearly shows that it was the same person who on Thursday – barely 24 hours before being caught again – was convicted for illegal trapping during the closed season in spring 2019.”
The man was described as “the Usain Bolt of repeat offenders” by CABS, after the police confirmed that he had already been convicted of a similar offence.
The NGO also pointed out that the man’s arrest back in 2019 was also based on a report by CABS, who filmed the man red-handed.
He was fined €1,500 by the Courts and had his trapping license revoked.
“Apparently the penalty did not deter this man from continuing with his selfish and illegal hobby,” CABS said.
Tag someone who needs to read this