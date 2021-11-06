Poacher Caught Trapping Birds Illegally 24 Hours After Being Convicted Of The Same Offence

A poacher was yesterday caught trapping birds illegally just 24 hours after he was convicted for the same offence, the Committee Against Bird Slaughter said this morning.

The NGO said that one of its teams had filmed a man trapping finches on an unregistered trapping site at Migra l-Ferha.

“The police responded very quickly, arrested the trapper and confiscated 20 live finches as well as large set of clap nets,” CABS said.

“Our video evidence clearly shows that it was the same person who on Thursday – barely 24 hours before being caught again – was convicted for illegal trapping during the closed season in spring 2019.”