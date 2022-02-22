Pole Topples Onto Għaxaq Road As Gale Force Winds Batter The Island

A pole has fallen over on a road in Ħal-Għaxaq, leading to authorities closing off the area as workers address the collapse.

The pole fell over at around 3pm today in Valletta Road, police confirmed, as gale force winds batter several areas around the island.

No one was injured in the collapse, and workers are currently on site to ensure the road is clear for drivers.

The pole has been moved to the side, and workers are working on either removing or cutting the lines so cars can pass safely, though drivers should proceed with caution for now.