Pole Topples Onto Għaxaq Road As Gale Force Winds Batter The Island

A pole has fallen over on a road in Ħal-Għaxaq, leading to authorities closing off the area as workers address the collapse.

The pole fell over at around 3pm today in Valletta Road, police confirmed, as gale force winds batter several areas around the island.

No one was injured in the collapse, and workers are currently on site to ensure the road is clear for drivers.

The pole has been moved to the side, and workers are working on either removing or cutting the lines so cars can pass safely, though drivers should proceed with caution for now.

 

Malta’s Meteorological Office issues an orange warning of a “strong West Northwest wind that will veer North Northwest and become very strong, while occasionally reaching gale force over the exposed areas of the Maltese islands”.

Johnathan is an award-winning Maltese journalist interested in social justice, politics, minority issues, music and food. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

