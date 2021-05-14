Police And LESA Arrived At Mosque Mass Gatherings After Religious Celebrations Finished

Police and LESA officers were present at the Mariam Al-Batool Mosque to ensure that Covid-19 regulations were being followed, but only after religious activities had ended.

A large crowd congregated at the mosque yesterday to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan, with online commenters raising concerns over whether Covid-19 measures were followed.

Photos and videos published online show people gathering in close proximity and in groups larger than four.

Mosques fall under the same category as churches and thus are allowed to operate with social distancing measures. However, police were called on site to ensure that all protocols were followed.

“When the police, together with officials from Transport Malta, arrived on site the activity had just ended and the crowd was dispersing,” a police spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

“The police officers and those from Transport Malta ensured that Covid-19 regulations were being observed,” she said.

Lovin Malta was informed that no fines were handed out.

Footage taken inside the mosque shows clear social distancing measures in place as people pray. Lovin Malta has reached out to the Malta Islamic Centre but was unable to receive a comment.

