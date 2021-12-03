د . إAEDSRر . س

Police Arrest Aidan Bartolo Following Miżieb Manhunt

Police have arrested Aidan Bartolo following a manhunt in Miżieb that lasted until the early hours of the morning.

Bartolo was arrested shortly after midnight and was discovered hiding in tall grass and trees within Miżieb.

Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani has confirmed that police from the Drug Squad were tailing Bartolo when the suspect sped away, intentionally crashing into police cars in the process.

Gunshots were fired on the Mellieha bypass, near the roundabout leading up to Għadira, with police later confirming that they had fired the shots in an attempt to stop the man.

However, Bartolo managed to escape, abandoning his vehicle near Miżieb and fleeing on foot, triggering a massive manhunt.

