Police Arrest Couple Who Held Up Man In Gżira Garden

The police said in a statement that the incident took place at 11am on Wednesday when a man, aged 43, was walking through Gnien il Kunsill tal-Ewropa in Gżira when he was approached by a couple, a man, aged 56 and a 46-year-old woman.

The police have arrested a man and woman who held up a man as he was walking through a public garden in Gżira.

The police said it appeared that the couple had approached the man, stopped him, and threatened him, before robbing him.

A search for the two commenced immediately after the victim informed the police. The woman was arrested within less than an hour. The man was arrested by the Rapid Intervention Unit while he was in a car with another person driving through Gżira the following day.

Both will be charged in court later today.

