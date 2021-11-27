Police Arrest Man Who Committed Two Hold-Ups In Under 24 Hours
The police have apprehended a 38-year-old man believed to be responsible for two thefts between Wednesday and Thursday.
In a statement this morning, the police said it had received a report about a person who had just broken into a parked car in Qormi. A number of items were stolen from the vehicle.
The police were quick to arrive on the scene and managed to catch the man red-handed.
Subsequent investigations led the police to the conclusion that the man was also responsible for a hold-up in Triq Santu Wistin in St Julian’s on 24th November, as well as a second robbery from a shop in Triq it-Tin in Qormi.
In the latter incident, the man is understood to have entered the shop with a knife and forced the shopowner to hand over all the money in his cash register.
The man is currently being held at the police lock-up in Floriana and is expected to be charged in court later this morning.
