د . إAEDSRر . س

Police Arrest Man Who Committed Two Hold-Ups In Under 24 Hours

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The police have apprehended a 38-year-old man believed to be responsible for two thefts between Wednesday and Thursday.

In a statement this morning, the police said it had received a report about a person who had just broken into a parked car in Qormi. A number of items were stolen from the vehicle. 

The police were quick to arrive on the scene and managed to catch the man red-handed. 

Subsequent investigations led the police to the conclusion that the man was also responsible for a hold-up in Triq Santu Wistin in St Julian’s on 24th November, as well as a second robbery from a shop in Triq it-Tin in Qormi. 

In the latter incident, the man is understood to have entered the shop with a knife and forced the shopowner to hand over all the money in his cash register. 

The man is currently being held at the police lock-up in Floriana and is expected to be charged in court later this morning.

Tag someone who needs to read this

READ NEXT: Malta’s Sex Education Is ‘Mediocre, Conservative, Boring And Shit’, People Say In New Survey

Yannick joined Lovin Malta in March 2021 having started out in journalism in 2016. He is passionate about politics and the way our society is governed, and anything to do with numbers and graphs. He likes dogs more than he does people.

You may also love

View All