Police Arrest Suspected Hitman In 2018 Gozo Murder

Police believe they may have solved an unsolved murder in Gozo from 2018 after arresting the suspected hitman.

Sources told the Times of Malta that a Serbian national, who was spotted with the victim a few hours before the murder, has been arrested. However, the police believe that the man was hired and remain on the hunt for the mastermind.

Egyptian national Walid Salah Abdel Motaleb Mohammed was discovered murdered in a field in Għarb on January 22nd 2018. He had two children and was separated from his Gozitan wife.

At the time of his murder, he was facing drug trafficking charges. Meanwhile, he had previously served a prison sentence for threatening to throw acid at his partner’s face

Shotgun pellets were discovered near his body and police believed that he was shot where his body was discovered. The last official sighting of Mohammed was CCTV footage in Victoria the day before his body was found.

Footage allegedly shows the victim driving his car around the area – before entering another vehicle. He spoke to the driver of that car and they left together soon after.

The same car was captured on CCTV boarding the Gozo Channel Ferry. This was before the body was discovered.

It appears that now police may have had a breakthrough in discovering who commissioned the murder.